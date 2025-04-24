Lorde Shares Nostalgic New Single & Video “What Was That”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 24th, 2025 - 12:40 PM

Today, Lorde returns with “What Was That,” which is her first major release in almost four years and it is co-produced by Lorde, Jim-E Stack and Dan Nigro. The accompanying music video is really neat because it was filmed on location in New York, including Washington Square Park, where Lorde surprised fans with a pop-up performance earlier this week. The music is just as stunning because of how the catchy pop-dance vibe brings strong emotions, while the artist wails out the lyrics.

Also, Republic has recently launched Federal Films, the film and TV division that aims to bring compelling stories to audiences around the world, as well as Republic Records: Kids & Family, the official children’s division of Republic Records.

Photo Credit: Nicole Ditt