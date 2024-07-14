Lorde Teases Exactly One Second Of New Music On Social Media

Home News Skylar Jameson July 14th, 2024 - 2:30 PM

Lorde headlines at day one of Primavera Festival in Los Angeles at Los Angeles State Historic Park on September 16, 2022.

Lorde fans are sitting at the edge of their seat waiting for Lorde’s fourth album to be released. As of when that will be, or the concept of the album is unannounced. The singer-songwriter may have teased the album in this Instagram post, according to NME. It is suspected by NME that this image features symbols from Lorde’s fourth album.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lorde (@lorde)

This is also the only post live on Lorde’s Instagram. This hints at a new era for Lorde, as it is a common practice for artists to only have Instagram posts from their current album cycle and/or era.

Lorde recently shared a one-second snippet of new music on her social media. On July 11th, we finally got a taste of what is to come for the fourth album when Lorde shared a video of her in a recording studio via her Instagram story. In the caption, Lorde writes “will be back in touch”. In the post, Lorde is bopping her head along to a short snippet of music that sounds like it could be a dancey track from the artist, as suggested by NME.

Lorde shares one second of new music. pic.twitter.com/cbZNnFYem7 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 12, 2024

It seems as if Lorde is keeping busy cooking up new music, as well as posting breadcrumbs that tease the upcoming solo project, but the artist recently jumped on the remix of Charli XCX’s “Girl, So Confusing,” which was originally suspected to be about Lorde, which the two seemed to confirm with the remix. The song debuted at #63 on the Billboard Hot 100.

