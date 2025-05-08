Lorde Announces Fall 2025 North American Tour Dates Featuring The Japanese House, Empress Of & More

Home News Cait Stoddard May 8th, 2025 - 1:16 PM

Today, New Zealand alt-pop artist Lorde has announced the Ultrasound Tour, which will be kicking off in September, with stops at the iconic venues Madison Square Garden, The Kia Forum, Red Rocks Amphitheatre and London’s O2 Arena, which marks the artist’s first time headlining these stages. Support comes from Blood Orange, The Japanese House, Nilüfer Yana, Chanel Beads, Empress Of, Jim-E Stack and Oklou on select dates. For tickets and more information, click HERE .

Te tour announcement follows the news of Lorde‘s highly anticipated new album Virgin and the release of “What Was That,” which was co-produced by Lorde, Jim-E Stack and Dan Nigro. The track has been praised for its raw energy and emotional immediacy by offering a glimpse into the sonic world of Virgin. People can pre-order the album HERE .

Ultrasound Tour Dates

9-17 – Austin, TX – Moody Center !*

9-19 – Chicago, IL – United Center !*

9-20 – Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle !*

9-23 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center !*

9-24 – Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena !*

9-26 – Boston, MA – TD Garden =!

9-27 – Montreal, Quebec – Bell Centre =!

9-30 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center =!

10-1 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden !*

10-3 – Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center !*

10-4 – Washington, D.C. – The Anthem !*

10-7 – Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena !^

10-9 – St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena !^

10-10 – Milwaukee, WI – UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena !^

10-11 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory !^

10-14 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre =!

10-17 = Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena =!

10-18 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum =!^

10-19 – Berkeley, CA – The Greek Theatre !^

10-21 – Portland, OR – Moda Center !^

10-22 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena !^

11-9 – Luxembourg, Luxembourg – Rockhal $

11-10 – Paris, France – Zénith de Paris – La Villette %

11-15 – Manchester, England – AO Arena =%

11-16 – London, England – O2 Arena &%

11-19 – Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro &%

11-20 – Birmingham, England – Utilitia Arena &%

11-22 – Dublin, Ireland – RDS Simmonscourt &%

11-24 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live &

11-27 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National !

11-29 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena !

11-30 – Zurich, Switzerland – Halle 622 !

12-1 – Munich, Germany – Zenith !

12-3 – Cologne, Germany – Palladium !

12-5 – Berlin, Germany – Max-Schmeling-Halle !

12-6 – Lodz, Poland – Atlas Arena !

12-8 – Copenhagen, Denmark – K.B. Hallen !

12-9 – Stockholm, Sweden – Annexet !

! with The Japanese House

* with Chanel Beads

= with Blood Orange

^ with Empress Of

$ with Oklou

% with Jim-E Stack

& with Nilüfer Yana

