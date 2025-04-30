Lorde Announces New Album Virgin For June 2025 Release

Home News Michael Ferrara April 30th, 2025 - 4:19 PM

Royalty is back in the headlines, with Lorde’s new announcement of the release of her upcoming album, Virgin, this summer. Many fans and reporters are calling it “Lorde Season” and a “Lorde Summer” and they are definitely spot on. The iconic pop artist is set to hit the charts once again in June with her new project. The announcement follows the release of her new single “What Was That”, co-produced by Lorde, Jim-E Stack and Dan Nigro, alognside a music video shot in Washington Square Park, New York. The track has been praised for its raw energy and emotional immediacy, which offers a subtle glimpse into the ecstatic world of Virgin.

Lorde, born Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O’Connor in 1996 in New Zealand, is a critically acclaimed singer-songwriter known for her introspective lyrics and unique sound blending pop, electropop and indie influences. She gained international fame with her debut single “Royals” in 2013, which earned her two Grammy Awards and marked her as a fresh, distinctive voice in mainstream music. Her debut album Pure Heroine and its follow-ups, Melodrama and Solar Power, showcase her evolving style and artistic maturity. Lorde is celebrated for her poetic songwriting, minimalist production and ability to capture complex emotions, especially the experiences of youth and fame.

While the track list for the upcoming album is yet to be released, Lorde’s new project is definitely set to be a remarkable experience for all listeners and brighten up the summer more than one can imagine.