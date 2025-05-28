Lorde Releases Intimate New Single “Man Of The Year”

Home News Skylar Jameson May 28th, 2025 - 10:11 PM

Photo Credit: Nicole Ditt

The New Zealand based pop star, Lorde, has released a new single titled “Man Of The Year”. The song was co-produced by Lorde and Jim-E Stack and reflects themes of gender Identity and how that manifests for Lorde. Recently, she spoke about her experience with gender, saying “Some days I’m a woman / Some days I’m a man.” Therefore, this song makes a lot of sense for the “Royals” singer.

The song features simple production that allows Lorde’s angelic voice to shine through. It’s quite the switch from the upbeat angry single “What Was That” to “Man Of The Year”, which is more on the vulnerably intimate side. The video is very performative, showing her binding her chest with tape. You can tell that Lorde put her entire self into the performance in the music video, showing her emotions on her face and through her dance. The video is a raw, expressive and genuine look into the artist known as Lorde. Overall, “Man Of The Year” is a beautifully done song and music video. Take a look below. ​​

The release of this song comes shortly after Lorde released her prior single for Virgin “What Was That”. “What Was That” debuted at #1 on US Spotify and climbed to the fifth spot on Global Spotify, becoming her highest-selling single since “Royals”. Lorde also recently sold out her Ultrasound North American tour and broke records for demand across the UK and Europe. Later, on June 27th, Lorde will put out her next full-length album, Virgin. But today, she has announced the tracklist, which you can check out below! There are only a few more weeks before Virgin is released, but you can preorder the album today.

Virgin Tracklist:

1. “Hammer”

2. “What Was That”

3. “Shapeshifter”

4. “Man of the Year”

5. “Favourite Daughter”

6. “Current Affairs”

7. “Clearblue”

8. “GRWM”

9. “Broken Glass”

10. “If She Could See Me Now”

11. “David”

