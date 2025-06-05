Lorde Speaks on Feeling Disconnected From Her Solar Power Album “Actually I Don’t Think This Is Me”

Home News Leila DeJoui June 5th, 2025 - 8:13 PM

Photo Credit: Nicole Ditt

After releasing her album Solar Power back in 2021, the alternative singer Lorde has come to the realization that the album she released a few years ago was not quite her or reflect who she is. According to an article by NME, the singer has opened up about the album and her process of creating the album. She made the album after feeling overwhelmed by the tour for her previous album, Melodrama, which was released back in 2017. “It was also so crazy touring Melodrama. I found it very intense for that whole time to be in this endless hardcore music [atmosphere] every night,” said Lorde. “I found it pretty intense and I just wanted something light and easy after that. It was cool.”

During the time, the events led to her wanting to use a more stripped-back approach for the album, however she has realized that the album truly does not fully represent who she was. “I love Solar Power so much, and I truly needed to make it,” said Lorde. “I wouldn’t be here with another album if I hadn’t made Solar Power. But it showed me that you have no choice but to be who you’re supposed to be. Me disappearing and being all wafty… I was like ‘actually, I don’t think this is me.’” Lorde also went on to say that her other inspiration for the album was her trip to Antarctica. During her trip, she learned about the science used to help understand climate change and went looking for whales. She also took a step back from social media and consuming the internet. The experiences she had during that time all inspired that album, but now she does not feel like it really explains who she is.