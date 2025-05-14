Lorde to Bring ‘Ultrasound’ Magic to Berkeley’s Greek Theatre on October 19

Home News Jonas Rosenman May 14th, 2025 - 10:12 PM

Lorde, the New Zealand-born pop visionary behind hits like “Royals” and “Green Light,” is returning to the Bay Area with a headlining show at Berkeley’s Greek Theatre on Saturday, October 19. The concert is part of her just-announced Ultrasound Tour, following the upcoming release of her highly anticipated album Virgin, out June 27.

Known for her introspective lyrics, ethereal soundscapes, and commanding stage presence, Lorde continues to redefine modern pop. With Virgin, she explores themes of identity, vulnerability, and womanhood through a bold new sonic lens, anchored by the pulsing lead single “What Was That.” Her live shows are equal parts emotional and electrifying, blending raw storytelling with immersive visuals and genre-bending sound.

Lorde’s Berkeley performance will also feature special guests The Japanese House and Empress Of, rounding out a lineup that promises an unforgettable night of alternative pop under the stars. The historic Greek Theatre, with its intimate, open-air setting, is the perfect venue for Lorde’s celestial energy.

Don’t miss Lorde at the Greek Theatre in Berkeley on Saturday, October 19. Tickets available at Ticketmaster.com.

Address: 2001 Gayley Rd, Berkeley, CA 94720

Show Time: 6:00 p.m.

Age: All Ages