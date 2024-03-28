Lorde Shares Cover Of “Take Me To The River” From Forthcoming Talking Heads’ Tribute Album

Home News Skyy Rincon March 28th, 2024 - 2:40 PM

Lorde has released her track from the forthcoming Talking Heads tribute album entitled Everyone’s Getting Involved: A Tribute to Talking Heads’ Stop Making Sense. Lorde offers her take on Talking Heads’ cover of “Take Me To The River” which was originally released by Al Green back in 1974.

Lorde’s rendition is moving, not only because of her impassioned performance but because of the story behind her choice to cover this song specifically. Speaking on the inspiration behind her take, Lorde explains, “This version of the first Talking Heads song I ever heard was done in a few days in Echo Park with my friend Jimmy. It’s my interpretation of that pixellated spiritual experience. We did it fast, I didn’t let myself tidy it up too much, it had to feel young and imperfect, the peeling posters, the jaw of acne. It’s a great honour to be part of this compilation. In doing so, I am reaching back through time and pinning something to that kid’s wall.”

Paramore and Teezo Touchdown have previously shared their contributions to the album in the form of “Burning Down The House” and “Making Flippy Floppy.” Miley Cyrus also separately performed her rendition of Talking Heads’ “Psycho Killer.”

BadBadNotGood, Blondshell, The Cavemen, Chicano Batman featuring Money Mark, DJ Tunez, El Mató a un Policía Motorizado, Girl In Red, Jean Dawson, Kevin Abstract, The Linda Lindas, The National, Teezo Touchdown and Toro y Moi are also all slated to cover one of the Talking Heads many classics.

