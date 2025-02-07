Chappell Roan Responds to The Hollywood Reporter’s Opinion Piece by Challenging Them to Match a Donation to Struggling Musicians

Home News Jazmin Mendoza February 7th, 2025 - 5:55 PM

Grammy winner and Artist of the Year, Chappel Roan, shut down Hollywood Reporter, Jeffery Rabhan, for publishing an opinion-based piece about her career. Roan was quick to take the issue to social media challenging Rabhan to match her generous $25,000 donation to struggling artists and quote, “Put your money where your mouth is.”

The article sparked debate amongst fans and critics some giving praises to Rabhan and others saying the article was a misinterpretation of Roan’s journey and artistry as a musician. Rather than engaging, Roan chose to take the high road and use this as an opportunity to support upcoming musicians such as Hemlocke Springs, Sarah Kinsley, Devon Again, and Baby Storme. Showing that she can use her voice for more than just music, but to talk about the injustices faced in the music industry and how competitive the industry is as stated in her 2025 Grammy speech.

Many fans were quick to side with Roan giving her praise for advocating for the voice of so many artists as she was in the same positions not too long ago. Many showed their support and encouragement to accept the challenges ahead. As of now, Rabhan has not spoken out on the matter leaving us to wonder what he has to say.

Regardless of the outcome, Chappel Roan’s response can serve as a reminder of the impact the music industry can leave on artists and that there are artists who are willing to speak up about the unfair treatment of record labels. Her ability to turn criticism into a life lesson only solidifies her growing fan base not only as a performer but as a strong female figure in the industry.

Credit: Chappell Roan Responds to Miserable Op-Ed Author by Challenging Him to Match Donation for Struggling Musicians