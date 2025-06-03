SZA Invites Doja Cat Onstage In Las Vegas For Collaborative Performance Of “Kiss Me More”

Home News Juliet Paiz June 3rd, 2025 - 9:30 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

According to NME, SZA surprised fans in Las Vegas on June 1st by bringing out Doja Cat for an unexpected performance of their popular song “Kiss Me More.” The crowd at the T-Mobile Arena did not disappoint as Doja walked onstage, joining SZA in a moment that felt long overdue.

It was the first time the two had performed the Grammy-winning track together in years, and their chemistry was immediate. They moved easily around each other, clearly enjoying being back onstage together. Their stage presence was incredible and to say the least.

Released in 2021, “Kiss Me More” was a major milestone for both artists. It blended SZA’s smooth R&B tone with Doja’s pop-rap energy, earning them a Grammy and cementing their status as powerhouses.

Since then, both have created their own paths, SZA with the wildly successful SOS and Doja Cat with the edgy Scarlet. But seeing them perform together again felt incredibly nostalgic without being forced, fun without being too flashy.

There’s no telling if they’ll team up again soon, but for one night in Vegas, fans got to relive a moment that helped define a pop era and it didn’t disappoint.

Although Sza performed snooze in Los Angeles alongside Justin Bieber, her performances have never been a snoozefest! Last year she also performed alongside Lizzo!