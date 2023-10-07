Tems Shares Genuine New Single “Me & U”

Home News Nyah Hamilton October 7th, 2023 - 1:22 PM

Tems has released a new stellar single titled “Me & U.” This single comes after the artist’s collaborative part in the captivating album “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

The artist, Tems, is a Nigerian singer-songwriter. She recently received a Grammy for her work on the single “WAIT FOR U,” a collaboration with Drake and Future. It’s safe to say that Tems is rising, and “Me & U” is yet another hit under her belt.

The single is calming and melodies with the standard angelic edge that Team’s effortlessly provides. Tems’s fans will love this new installment in the artist’s discography.

According to The Fader, “In a statement, Tems says,” ‘Me & U’ is about discovering the real me, building a genuine relationship with the Creator, and gaining a true perception of self.” Her fans eagerly await her next release, and “Me & U” will keep them satisfied until then.