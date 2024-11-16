Ellie Goulding & J Balvin Team Up With Hugel, Topic, Arash & Daecolm For New Rendition Of “I Adore You”

Home News Cristian Garcia November 16th, 2024 - 7:02 PM

French DJ, producer and Latin House Instigator, Hugel has once again teamed up with renowned German/Croatian DJ and producer Topic, and Swedish artist Arash to release the highly anticipated edition of their single, “I Adore You” (with J Balvin & Ellie Goulding). Following the overnight success of the original track’s release, global icons Ellie Goulding and J Balvin have teamed up with the trio to breathe new life into the track, out now via Astralwerks.

The new collaboration features Balvin and Goulding’s instantly recognizable vocals, infusing the Afro house track with a viscerally addictive Latin vibe. The track pulsates with an immersive blend of electrifying beats and an irresistible rhythm. Daecolm’s captivating vocals elevate the track, delivering an infectious hook that lingers long after the music stops. From the very first note, listeners are drawn into a sonic journey that expertly marries nostalgia with a modern twist. Balvin’s Latin influence entangles itself in the undeniable rhythm while Goulding’s powerful vocals add a pop-like irresistibility to the track that will resonate with fans of all genres globally. This rendition of the track highlights the remarkable talent, creativity, and collaborative spirit of these artists, each bringing their unique style to the forefront of the genre-bending single.

In addition to the single, a lyric video has been released where the Latin vibe gets a nice visualization of surfs, sun, sand and rays, as this vibe sails across the Spanish Coast while blasting the single in full blast.

Since its release, “I Adore “You” has garnered over 150 million combined global streams and has been praised and played by industry tastemakers, like Diplo, across the globe. This new remix of the original featuring this all-star cast of artists will certainly push the track beyond its original accolades.