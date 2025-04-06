Stromae, Pomme & Coldplay Join Forces For New Rendition Of “Ma Meilleure Ennemie” From Arcane Season 2 Extended Soundtrack

Home News Juliet Paiz April 6th, 2025 - 5:47 PM

Stromae, Pomme and Coldplay have joined forces for a new version of “Ma Meilleure Ennemie,” featured on the extended edition of the Arcane Season 2 soundtrack. The song was already a huge hit when it first dropped, and now, with Coldplay and rising artist Elyanna added to the mix, it hits even harder.

The track keeps its emotional core but brings a new layer of feeling. Chris Martin’s gentle English verse fits perfectly with Stromae and Pomme’s original French vocals. Elyanna’s voice adds another layer, making the song feel even more raw and honest. It’s a mix of sadness, love and conflict, written to reflect the complicated relationship between Arcane characters Ekko and Powder.

The sound is moody, slow-building and full of heart. It feels like something you’d hear in a quiet, powerful moment of a film. Stromae said teaming up with Coldplay was a dream, and Coldplay shared their love for the song and the world of Arcane. The updated track is a highlight on a soundtrack already filled with big names, strong songs and fans of both the show and the artists are loving every second of it.

In July 2022 Stromrae and Camila Cabello created a parody of popular reality shows such as “Love Island” for the music video of the song “Mon Amour.” In December 2024, Coldplay shared the “All My Love” music video in order to celebrate Dick Van Dykes 99th birthday. The video featured additional footage that had not yet been seen before.