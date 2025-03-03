Lisa, Doja Cat and Raye Join Forces For a James Bond Medley of “Live and Let Die”, “Diamonds Are Forever” and “Skyfall” at The Oscars

Home News Michelle Grisales March 3rd, 2025 - 5:45 PM

LISA, Doja Cat, and RAYE recently teamed up for a dynamic new pop track, “Born Again,” but instead performed it at the 97th Annual Academy Awards on Sunday. According to Billboard, the three artists took the stage separately for an unforgettable tribute to the James Bond film series.

Held at the Dolby Theatre in Ovation Hollywood, the extended tribute began with an introduction from Halle Berry, followed by a montage of iconic Bond moments from across the decades. The tribute kicked off with The Substance star Margaret Qualley, who dazzled the audience with a captivating dance sequence, accompanied by a group of tuxedo-clad backup dancers.

As the performance flowed seamlessly, it transitioned into LISA’s moment, where the BLACKPINK member delivered a powerful rendition of “Live and Let Die,” the 1973 classic from the Bond film of the same name. Her soaring vocals impressed the crowd as she paid homage to the timeless track.

Next, Doja Cat took the stage, clad in diamonds, to perform a dramatic version of Shirley Bassey’s iconic theme from the 1971 film Diamonds Are Forever. Doja’s vocal flair added an extra layer of excitement to the performance, captivating the audience with her showmanship.

RAYE concluded the medley with a solo rendition of “Skyfall,” channeling Adele’s style and proving her own vocal range, just a month after showcasing her talent on the Grammys stage. The medley ended with a heartfelt ovation, as the three artists embraced in the center of the stage. Their collaborative track, “Born Again,” appears on LISA’s new album Alter Ego, and has so far reached No. 68 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.