Tom Petty’s Family Resolve RR Auction Dispute Without Litigation Following Allegations Of Stolen Items

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

The family of late rock artist Tom Petty recently shared a statement about resolving their alleged dispute with RR Auction. The family alleges that the company allegedly wrongfully acquired stolen items. According to TMZ, Petty’s family allege that all of the alleged clothing and alleged items of Petty has been allegedly resolved without litigation. They have also discussed their gratefulness to RR Auction for allegedly returning the late singer’s alleged belongings to his family’s “secure archives” and allege that the auction company allegedly did not commit any wrongdoing. Hence, in their joint statement, the family discussed their full support for the upcoming sale of the late-singer’s belongings, including hats, jackets and signed photos.

In May of this year, Petty’s family alleged that the belongings of Tom Petty that were put up for auction were allegedly stolen. They previously claimed the belongings were allegedly taken from Petty’s former home in Encino, CA. Petty’s family had allegedly considered pursuing legal action against RR Auction. Fortunately, an alleged attorney working for RR Auction allege that the alleged matters regarding the alleged stealing of Tom Petty’s alleged belongings has been settled.

In October of this year, Tom Petty’s estate released the singer’s three unreleased songs. The songs include: “Mystery of Love,” “Help Me” and “What’s The Matter With Louise.”