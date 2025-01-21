Iron Blossom Festival Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring Vampire Weekend, The Lumineers, Khruangbin & More

Home News Cait Stoddard January 21st, 2025 - 2:40 PM

Today, the highly anticipated Iron Blossom Music Festival has released its most ambitious lineup yet. Happening on September 20 – 21, the festival will see headlining sets from Americana giants The Lumineers and indie mainstays Vampire Weekend. Also, both bands will share the stage with psychedelic rockers Khruangbin and indie folk phenoms Rainbow Kitten Surprise.

Teskey Brothers, Watchhouse, Futurebirds, Medium Build, Dexter & The Moonrocks, The 502s, Paper Kites, Butcher Brown, Kate Bollinger, Hazlett, Friko, Palmyra, Improvement Movement, Holy Roller, Jack Stepanian and Catie Lausten will be performing at the event as well.

Fans can guarantee themselves two-day tickets at Advance 1 pricing by signing up for the exclusive email and text presale at IronBlossomFestival.com. Tickets go on sale to the general public on January 23, at 12 p.m. EST at IronBlossomFestival.com.

“We’re thrilled to bring Iron Blossom back to Richmond for its third year,” said festival organizers. “The energy and love from the community has made this festival something truly special. Year three is all about bringing the very best to Richmond and setting the new standard for the region. We can’t wait to create an unforgettable experience for fans, old and new.”

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister