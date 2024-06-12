Vampire Weekend Perform Live Covers Of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car,” Pearl Jam’s “Better Man,” The Cure’s “Just Like Heaven” & More

Home News Isabella Fischer June 12th, 2024 - 9:39 PM

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

Vampire Weekend took their live performances to another level by surprising fans with a diverse array of cover songs. The setlist included Tracy Chapman’s timeless “Fast Car,” Pearl Jam’s anthemic “Better Man,” and The Cure’s beloved classic “Just Like Heaven.”

According to Stereogum, the band also engaged with the audience by accepting requests for cover songs and made earnest attempts to perform them.

Beyond the aforementioned tracks, Vampire Weekend also delighted fans with covers of songs by The Strokes, Led Zeppelin, and more, highlighting their ability to connect with audiences through unexpected and nostalgic song choices. Each performance was a testament to the band’s reverence for music history and their knack for making every live show a memorable event.

Formed in 2006, Vampire Weekend has carved out a distinct niche in the indie music scene. Led by frontman Ezra Koenig, the band has consistently pushed boundaries with their albums, earning critical acclaim and a dedicated fan base worldwide.

Photo credit: Stephen Hoffmeister





