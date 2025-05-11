Vampire Weekend Covers Songs by TV On the Radio, Tame Impala and Phoenix At Just Like Heaven

Home News Khalliah Gardner May 11th, 2025 - 2:43 PM

At the Just Like Heaven festival, indie band Vampire Weekend surprised everyone with a lively performance. Known for mixing rock and Afrobeat styles with a preppy look, they won over the audience by playing unexpected cover songs. Instead of random choices, they paid tribute to classic indie hits from their era. Covering songs by bands like TV On the Radio, Tame Impala, and Phoenix allowed them not only to honor these groups but also offer fresh takes on well-known tracks. Their versions made familiar favorites feel new again for listeners.

The band’s show was really exciting and showed how talented they are as musicians. It wasn’t just about their skill; it also highlighted the connections within the indie music scene. Their cover of a TV On the Radio song stood out, not only for its musical quality but because lead singer Ezra Koenig added his unique voice while keeping true to the original version’s feel. Similarly, when they played a Tame Impala track, they kept its popular psychedelic vibe but added Vampire Weekend’s energetic style to make it both familiar and new at once.

Phoenix’s song was re-energized with the band’s lively and rich sound. This fresh version made the track more exciting, which really hit home with festival-goers. The crowd loved it, showing how good Vampire Weekend is at connecting with audiences and honoring influential indie music. Their performance not only entertained but also connected fans and artists from various backgrounds and ages.

At Just Like Heaven, Vampire Weekend showed off their amazing skills and the close-knit nature of indie music. Their performance showcased how artists in this genre often inspire and admire each other’s work. Fans enjoyed a memorable show where they saw the band honor the music that influenced an entire generation. For more information about the festival and Vampire Weekend’s performance, you can read the original article on Stereogum.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister