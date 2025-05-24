Kesha Announces New Platform For Musicians Called Smash

Home News Khalliah Gardner May 24th, 2025 - 1:43 PM

Kesha, a famous pop star with many hit records, has started SMASH, an exciting new platform for music creators. This project shows Kesha’s dedication to creating a safe and empowering place where artists can work together while keeping control of their own work. She started SMASH as the CEO along with two other co-founders: Alan Cannistraro as CTO, who previously worked on media technologies at Apple and Facebook; and Lagan Sebert as COO, who is experienced in digital media and building community networks.

SMASH aims to break down the usual barriers in the music industry, which are often controlled by people who demand artists give up their rights. Kesha’s own experience in this field is what drives this mission. She says, “I want to change how power works in the music business so it’s fairer for creators. I signed a bad deal at 18 and spent over ten years trying to get back control of my voice and image. Even after gaining freedom, I saw that there was still work to be done” (Rolling Stone). Her story highlights why there’s a need for a platform that focuses on giving artists more control over their work.

SMASH will provide a range of features like community networking, a marketplace, tools for making agreements, and an online studio for working together. This makes it a complete solution for music professionals who want to make connections and grow their careers without the usual limitations.

At the same time as SMASH’s launch, Kesha has introduced a special remix contest for her newest song “BOY CRAZY.” People can sign up at smashmusic.io to get the song’s parts and make their own versions. The best remix, chosen by Kesha herself, will be officially released on Kesha Records. This shows how much the platform values sharing different creative ideas.

The launch of SMASH is happening at an important time for Kesha. She’s getting ready to release her new album, “PERIOD,” and start her big Tits Out Tour organized by Live Nation. The tour kicks off on July 1 and will include her first main performances at famous places like the Kia Forum and Madison Square Garden, marking a significant milestone in her successful career.

Kesha’s plans for SMASH, along with her success in ventures like Kesha Records, make her a leader ready to change the music industry. By rejecting old standards and promoting inclusivity, SMASH aims to become an important place for artists everywhere. It supports creators having full control over their work. If you’re interested in being part of this movement, you can find more information at www.smashmusic.io.

Photo Credit: Brandy Hornback