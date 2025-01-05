“TikTok” Has Its Highest Streaming Day Yet After Kesha’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve Performance

Home News Lauren Rettig January 5th, 2025 - 2:50 PM

Kesha’s hit single “TikTok” earned its highest streams ever after she performed at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, reports NME. The 2009 song racked up nearly 2 million streams on Spotify on Wednesday (January 1) following her performance in Las Vegas. It previously charted at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 in the first week of January 2010, making it the first hit of that decade. It also charted at Number Four in the UK.

Taking to X/Twitter, Kesha wrote, “It was 15 years ago that I got my first #1 song! YALL did that. And the fact that tiktok had its biggest streaming day EVER yesterday blows my mind. Thank you for supporting my art love yall give me purpose.

“This song is for the wild ones, the party girls, the ones who go too hard and laugh too loud and say too much. I love u thank you animals!!!”

During her performance the genre-defying star also performed her summer anthem “Joyride,” which is set to feature on her forthcoming album, set to drop later this year.

Kesha recently shared another new single from the record titled “Delusional.”

In 2025, Kesha will be heading across the Atlantic for a number of UK live shows. This includes a slot at Mighty Hoopla in London, where Kesha will be performing alongside Ciara, Kate Nash, Pixie Lott, Loreen, Vengaboys, Mutya, Jameila, Jojo, Erika Jane, G Flip and Daniel Bedingfield.

Kesha also has three headlining shows coming up, taking place in Manchester, Glasgow and London across May and June. Check out remaining tickets here.

Elsewhere, Carrie Underwood, the Jonas Brothers, TLC and Sophia Ellis-Bextor were among the performers at this year’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve show in Times Square in New York City.

Photo Credit: Brandy Hornback