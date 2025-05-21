Kesha Replaces AI Artwork on “Delusional” Single Cover After Backlash

Home News Trent Tournour May 21st, 2025 - 8:00 PM

Pop star and generational icon Kesha is the latest in a slew of artists to catch heat online for using AI artwork to promote her new single “Delusional”. The original image accompanying the single featured a render of a pile of leather bags with the word delusional spray painted on them and has now been updated to feature a photo of the artist zip tied to a chair, a picture which would seem to be more in line with the visual aesthetics of her upcoming album . which these singles have been released to promote.

Kesha claims that this use of AI was part of an intentional scheme to draw attention to artists’ use of AI and its subsequent devaluing of the labor of musicians although it is worth noting that she waited six months from the original release of this single to update the image. As Stereogum notes in their reporting of this story Kesha is far from the first artist to use AI images in promotional material in the last few months. Readers will additionally remember the massive controversy The Voidz caused last year in electing to use AI to generate their album art for Like All Before You. Whether Kesha really was trying to make a larger statement with her use of AI or she only recently realIzed the intellectual hollowness behind it and is trying to ward off criticism this use of these tools and techniques is sure to remain pervasive and controversial.

“Delusional” original single cover:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kesha (@kesha)

Updated art with pointed use of credits for the image: