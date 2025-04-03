Kesha Announces Summer 2025 North American Tour Dates With Scissor Sisters

Home News Cait Stoddard April 3rd, 2025 - 1:00 PM

Today, Kesha has announced plans for a milestone North American headline tour, which will be the biggest live run of her already extraordinary career. Newly reunited glam-pop legends Scissor Sisters will be joining on all dates and it marks their first North American tour in over a decade. Produced by Live Nation and in partnership with Feeld, The Tits Out Tour kicks off on July 1, at West Valley City, Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre and then hits arenas and amphitheaters across the continent through an August 10, finale at Tampa, FL’s MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre.

Highlights include Kesha’s first-ever solo headline shows at Los Angeles, CA’s Kia Forum on July 5 and New York City’s Madison Square Garden on July 23. Pop disruptor Slayyyter will be performing on July 1 – 18 and rising UK artist Rose Gray will be joining the tour on July 19 – 21 and July 24-August 10. For tickets, and more information, click here.

“The most political thing we can do right now is love. Love ourselves and love each other,” says Kesha. “Americans need to have more safe and consensual sex. Our administration is so disembodied and disconnected. I’m going TITS OUT this summer to bring as much safety, fun, acceptance, love, connection, and celebration to this country because we are just as much the fabric of this FREE nation as anyone else. We will not be quiet and we will fight through joy! I think it’s time to make LOVE, not content. LOVE, not anger. LOVE, not hatred, and love, not war.

Tits Out Tour Dates

7/1 – West Valley City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre ^

7/3 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre ^

7/5 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum ^

7/6 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre ^

7/8 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion * ^

7/10 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion ^

7/12 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre ^

7/13 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre ^

7/15 – Nashville, TN – Riverfront Park – Ascend Amphitheater ^

7/16 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center ^

7/18 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center ^

7/19 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre #

7/21 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage #

7/23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

7/24 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center #

7/26 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake #

7/28 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center #

7/29 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavillion at The Mann #

7/31 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater #

8/2 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater #

8/3 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek #

8/5 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion #

8/7 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre #

8/9 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre #

8/10 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre #

^ w/ Slayyyter

# w/ Rose Gray

Photo Credit: Brandy Hornback