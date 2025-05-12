Kesha Teams Up With A.G. Cook For New Remix Of “Yippee-Ki-Yay”

Home News Juliet Paiz May 12th, 2025 - 1:02 PM

Kesha just dropped a new remix of her single “YIPPEE-KI-YAY,” featuring A.G. Cook, and it is a phenomenal listen. The remix is part of YIPPEE-KI-YAY. (The Remixes), which also includes “The Hosed Down Remix.” This recent version brings a new, high-energy twist to the original track, with A.G. Cook adding his own mix of glitchy beats and production. It’s upbeat, fun and is truly a song made for turning the sound up to max volume.

The base of the song stays the same, it’s about being bold, breaking the rules, and not taking life too seriously. Kesha’s voice functions as a party anthem for anyone who’s ever felt like an outsider with something to prove. Her songs have always been crafted for a fun careless night of living to the fullest. It’s catchy, chaotic in all the right ways and still keeps that fearless energy fans love her for.

This remix lands just before the release of Kesha’s upcoming album, Period, out July 4 on her own label, Kesha Records. With new music, a massive tour on the way (alongside Scissor Sisters) and more surprises ahead, this remix is just the beginning.

Photo Credit: Brandy Hornback