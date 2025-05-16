Kesha Shares Exhilarating New Single “Boy Crazy”

Home News Steven Taylor May 16th, 2025 - 4:11 PM

Pop artist Kesha has released “BOY CRAZY,” a new single off her upcoming album, Period. The release of the single comes ahead of the album’s July 4th release, and follows previous single “YIPPEE KI-YAY” featuring rapper T-Pain, as well as two remixes of the track. A video for the single can be found on YouTube.

The song has a catchy, almost addictive structure to it’s lyrics. As the title suggests, the lyrics focus on Kesha being “boy crazy,” with lyrics listing off men of different places and personalities alike. True to the addictive nature of the song’s structure, the lyrics even treat boys as a sort of addiction for the singer, calling them “my cocaine” and with a chorus speaking of obsessions and cravings, ending with a demand to “gimme, gimme, gimme all the boys.”

Previous singles from the album include the 2024 hit release “Joyride” as well as “Delusional,” which drew criticism for the single’s cover art. While Kesha has not spoken on the matter, details such as typos and the overall glossy aesthetic of the artwork – both tell-tale signs of an image created by generative AI – lead to many criticizing the image for it’s alleged AI origins, often being seen as a cheap and uncreative move in lieu of using proper photography or artistry.

Period is Kesha’s latest album since 2023’s Gag Order. This marks the first full release since her departure from her old record label following a near-decade long lawsuit and allegations of abuse against producer Dr. Luke. After reaching a settlement in June 2023, Kesha parted ways with the label, working as part of her own independent label and becoming outspoken on matters of abuse and activism.