Kesha Joins A.G. Cook Onstage At Coachella For Performance Of “Yippee Ki Yay”

Home News Leila DeJoui April 19th, 2025 - 1:54 AM

Photo Credit: Brandy Hornback

This weekend is the second weekend of the highly anticipated Coachella Music Festival. Musical producer, A.G. Cook, brought out Grammy-award winning artist, Kesha. Kesha was able to perform her new song “Yippee Ki Yay.” The performance starts with dark pink or purple lights and a loud distorted noise, almost like a sound malfunction for the show. With loud cheers from the crown, Kesha reveals herself from a telephone booth prop on the stage. With some tasteful autotune, Kesha addresses the audience and begins her performance.

Kesha joined A.G. Cook on stage during his set at Coachella weekend 2 to perform a remixed version of Yippee Ki Yay! pic.twitter.com/OL4swIo3dI — kwasi (@KlNKYSPICE) April 19, 2025

Her song, “Yippee Ki Yay,” features T-Pain, who was unable to be there to perform. His part of the song was still played during the performance and Kesha was dancing through his portion of the song. Towards the end of her performance, Kesha goes up to Cook and sings next to him while he is also performing. At the end of the performance, Kesha and Cook hug while the crowd cheers them on for their incredible performance.

Cook’s Coachella set mainly relied on his most recent solo album, Britpop. Even though he has worked with many well known artists before, like Beyoncé, he has also gained some popularity from working with Charli XCX on her newest project, Brat and It’s Completely Different but Also Still Brat. During the first weekend of Coachella, Cook had another special guest perform alongside him. He had the rapper, Danny Brown, join him on the stage. Brown went on stage and performed one of his songs from 2014, “Attak.”