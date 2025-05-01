Kesha Joins Sammy Hagar Onstage For Performance Of Van Halen’s “Ain’t Talkin Bout Love”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 1st, 2025 - 3:03 PM

According to stereogum.com, Kesha and former Van Halen singer Sammy Hagar go way back and it was not a surprise when the pop star joined the Red Rocker onstage at his Las Vegas residency kickoff on the evening of April 30. Kesha stormed the stage at MGM Grand, while Hagar’s band was performing David Lee Roth-era Van Halen classic “Ain’t Talkin’ Bout Love.”

Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony, a fixture of Hagar’s touring band, was on lead vocals and the show also featured Hagar’s first performance of Van Halen’s “Love Walks In” since 1993, which was 32 years ago. In other news, it has been a big week for Van Halen in the media because Hagar has been promoting his Vegas gig with interviews, including a contentious Rolling Stone chat where he told Alex Van Halen they allegedly should stay away from each other and laughed at the idea of Roth embarking on a solo tour at this late date.

Also, Wolfgang Van Halen just released “The End,” which is the new Mammoth song and video. It features appearance by Danny Trejo, Slash and his mom Valerie Bertinelli. The music begins with the same disclaimer about the occult that was in “Thriller,” by his late dad’s one-time collaborator Michael Jackson.

Photo Credit: Brandy Hornback