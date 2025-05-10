Tiësto Releases New Song “Won’t Be Possible” With Odd Mob and Goodboys

Home News Khalliah Gardner May 10th, 2025 - 3:50 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

Tiesto, the famous Grammy-winning DJ and producer, has created a buzz in the music world with his new song “Won’t Be Possible.” He worked on this track with Australian DJ Odd Mob and the Grammy-nominated duo Goodboys. Released by Atlantic Records, it highlights Tiesto’s talent for making catchy dance songs that people around the globe love.

At Coachella 2025, “Won’t Be Possible” caught fans’ attention during live shows by Tiësto and Odd Mob. The track featured Goodboys performing on stage and was a huge hit, getting over 4 million views on Reels and TikTok. This song brings together the incredible talents of Tiësto, famous for his chart-topping hits; Odd Mob, known for his unique sound; and Goodboys, whose catchy tunes are loved worldwide.

Tiësto released a new song while also performing at the FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX 2025. He made history as the first artist to perform from the bridge above the race grid and on stage after the race, showing how music and sports can come together for fans all over the world. These performances highlight his role as a leading figure in electronic music who constantly pushes boundaries.

DJ Tiësto is contributing to the soundtrack of Apple Original Films’ “F1 The Movie,” marking another big step in his career. Odd Mob and Goodboys bring their unique talents to the song “Won’t Be Possible,” which is expected to become a favorite on playlists around the world. Tiësto is always trying new things and working with other groundbreaking artists, so “Won’t Be Possible” shows how he continues to shape the electronic music scene.



Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi