Countdown NYE Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring deadmau5, The Chainsmokers, Tiësto and More

With the holidays just right around the corner, Insomniac Events has announced their thrilling lineup for their 9th annual NYE Countdown. Event will feature The Chainsmokers, Tiësto, deadmou5, FISHER, Porter Robinson, NGHTMRE, Alison Wonderland, Sofi Tukkr, Nicole Maudaber, and Airglo, along with 75 other house and techno artists.

The New Year’s Eve extravaganza will introduce a brand new fifth stage, Galactik Gate, hosted by musical artist Space Yacht on Saturday and Insomniac’s Lost In Dreams on Sunday. The four other stellar stages include The Mothership, The Nebula, Bassrush’s Area 51, and Twilight Zone hosted by Factory 93 and Insomniac Records.

The NOS Events Center will fall into a cosmic wonderland theme, hence the stage titles, and will be accompanied by alien creatures roaming around as well as intergalactic art installations.

For festival goers wanting to go above and beyond while entering the new year, VIP tickets offer special gourmet food and drinks, VIP dance areas, noisemakers, confetti poppers, glow rings, and champagne to toast off the year.

Say farewell to 2023 with Countdown NYE, tickets on sale here.