Benny Bennasi and GoodBoys Share Kinetic New Single “Further Away”

Ronan Ruiz August 6th, 2023 - 1:49 PM

English house group Goodboys and Italian DJ Benny Benassi have teamed up to bring us a brand new single, “Further Away.” Both artists have sensational histories in the field, with Goodboys having released hits like “Piece Of Your Heart” with Meduza and “Lose Control” with Becky Hill, and Benny Benassi being a Grammy winner, releasing hits like “Satisfaction” and a remix of Public Enemy’s “Bring The Noise,” and playing a key part in Skrillex’s popularity by their remix of Benny’s song “Cinema.” Now, the two storied groups bring a new song. Listen to “Further Away” via the official YouTube video below.

The new single from Goodboys and Benassi has an exciting and energetic beat with plenty of buildup and danceable portions. The lyrics are simple, but well-delivered and add to the energy of the song.

On the collaboration, Benny said, “I’ve always loved Goodboys and I was thrilled at the idea of working on this track together. I can’t wait for it to come out!! Goodboys are on fire! They have an instantly recognisable writing style and vocal sound. Truly a joy to make music together.”

Goodboys also said, “Benny is a legend and a pioneer in the DJ world, it is an honour for us to have made this track together with him. We’re so excited for people to hear what we’ve come up with combining our sounds to make something we really love!”