Tiesto Teams Up With Tears For Fears, & More On Collaborative New Single “Rule The World (Everybody)”

Rebecca Pedley October 27th, 2023 - 4:56 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

The Grammy Award-winning, platinum-certified, global hitmaker has made a name by creating infectious underground vitality to electronic music masses.

Tiësto has played on the mainstage of every major international dance music festival. Meanwhile, he’s sold more than 36 million albums, clocked six Billboard Hot 100 hits, and aggregated an incredible 11+ billion worldwide streams.

The track is a reimagining of Tears For Fears’ 1985 classic “Everybody Wants to Rule the World”. Tiësto turned the seminal synth-pop anthem into a tech-funk fusion: “Acting on your best behavior, turn your back on Mother Nature — everybody wants to rule the world.”