Tiesto Teams Up With Rudimental & Absolutely For New Single “Waterslides”

Jordan Rizo January 28th, 2024 - 12:00 PM

In a new collaborative single, Tiesto has teamed up with Rudimental and Absolutely for the release of the new single, “Waterslides”. The song is without a doubt a combination of all of the musician’s unique music styles and it showcases the evident talent among all of them. The press release shares the music video and song that are available to view above.

The new song is without a doubt an upbeat, catchy, and energetic sound that automatically makes listeners want to sing along and dance. The video attached to the song is a lyrical video that follows the vocalist of the song. Nevertheless, the visuals are not as simple and dry as it may sound. For instance, the video and its lyrics are eye-catching with their colors, size, and movements. From the very beginning of the song to the very end, the beat is lively and extremely energetic . The lyrics of the song such as, “I cry waterslides when I think of you and I, I don’t know why” create a tone of nostalgia and infers to the listener that the song is about moving through emotions with the thought of losing something or someone special.

The press release shares a statement made by Tiesto in which he admits, “I’m always open to exploring new and different styles of music … .It was incredible experimenting with this genre and working with Rudimental and Absolutely on this one !” Without a doubt, it is fantastic to see Tiesto exploring new music and new collaborations that are as successful and likable as this one. The chemistry between Tiesto, Rudimental and Absolutely is noticeably with the song’s smooth collaboration and contagious energy.