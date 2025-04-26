Clean Bandit Releases “Tell Me Where U Go” With Leony & Tiësto

Home News Khalliah Gardner April 26th, 2025 - 1:11 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

Clean Bandit has once again enthralled the music world with their latest release, “Tell Me Where U Go,” featuring the stellar collaboration of renowned DJ Tiësto and German singer-songwriter Leony. Released on April 25, 2025, under B1/Ministry of Sound, this trance-inspired track is a departure into a novel genre aptly named “Classical Djembe Trance,” according to cellist Grace Chatto. It was first introduced to thrilled audiences during Tiësto’s electrifying set at the Ultra Music Festival in Miami this past March.

The genesis of “Tell Me Where U Go” is as intriguing as the song itself. The track’s title and essence were inspired by a therapy session experienced by Jack Patterson of Clean Bandit. Reflecting on this, Jack shared, “My therapist said I dissociate sometimes. She said to me, ‘tell me where you go.’ After the session, I went to the studio, and we made this song. I wrote it with my new best friend Jason Gill and lyrical geniuses Cleo Tighe and Jake Torrey. This collaboration with Tiësto marks another exciting chapter for Clean Bandit, who are known for breaking musical boundaries and crafting infectious hits.

This new release follows Clean Bandit’s September 2024 comeback with the wildly successful “Cry Baby,” a collaboration with Anne-Marie and David Guetta, which dominated the UK singles charts for over ten weeks and amassed more than 100 million streams. The accompanying music video, like many of their previous ones, demonstrated the band’s extraordinary abilities in both music and visual arts.

From their early days in 2013, Clean Bandit has consistently been a powerhouse of era-defining anthems, including “Rather Be” and “Symphony,” solidifying their place in music history. Not only have they amassed four number-one hits and numerous top ten singles on the UK Singles Chart, but their visually engaging music videos have attracted billions of views on YouTube. The band’s knack for creating timeless music, which transcends genres and appeals to a global audience, has been further validated by their induction into the exclusive club of UK bands with over a billion Spotify streams on multiple tracks . With such a rich history of musical innovation and chart-topping successes, Clean Bandit’s “Tell Me Where U Go” is poised to become another landmark hit, further showcasing their unparalleled talent and creative vision.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rivzi