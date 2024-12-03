Electric Forest Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring Justice, FISHER and Tiësto

Home News Charlotte Huot December 3rd, 2024 - 5:50 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

Electric Forest has officially revealed the lineup for its 2025 edition, promising a weekend of electrifying performances and immersive experiences from June 19-22, 2025. Known for its fusion of music, art and community, the festival will once again take over and transform the Sherwood Forest in Rothbury, Michigan for artists’ performances.

Leading the lineup are French electronic icons Justice, chart-topping DJ and producer Tiësto, and GRAMMY-nominated British duo Disclosure (DJ Set), according to a press release. Joining them will be genre-defying Houston trio Khruangbin, Australian house sensation FISHER, and crowd favorites Louis The Child.

The 2025 lineup reflects Electric Forest’s reputation for curating an eclectic mix of artists across electronic, jam and world music. Additional highlights include:

Caribou, bringing his signature blend of electronic and indie sounds.

Jungle and breakbeat rising star Nia Archives from the UK.

House music powerhouses Blond:ish, Gordo, and Loco Dice.

The collaborative drum & bass project WORSHIP, featuring Sub Focus, Dimension, Culture Shock, and 1991.

Emerging talent will also take center stage, with performances by Scottish multi-instrumentalist Barry Can’t Swim, experimental bass artist Jade Cicada and viral rap duo Joey Valence & Brae.

In true Electric Forest fashion, the 2025 lineup reveal was more than a simple announcement. Festival organizers teased fans with cryptic social media posts, coded messages, and curated playlists on EF Radio. The Forest Family, as the festival’s loyal attendees are known, pieced together the clues, building excitement in the weeks leading up to the reveal.

Loyalty ticket sales for returning attendees begin on Dec. 3 at Noon ET, with additional tiers opening through Dec. 5. Sale for the general public starts on Dec. 6 at Noon ET, offering fans VIP options that include the new Good Life Meadow packages, available on the festival’s website.

With its unique blend of world-class music, art, and community-driven experiences, Electric Forest 2025 promises to be a festival unlike any other, continuing its legacy as a must-attend event for music lovers and adventurers alike.

Electric Forest 2025 initial lineup (A-Z):

1tbsp

33 Below

Ahmed Spins

Arc De Soleil

BALTHVS

BAMBII

Barry Can’t Swim

bbno$

Beltran

BIIANCO

Blond:ish

BUNT.

Caribou

Cloonee

Confidence Man

Crankdat

CVBZ

Disclosure (DJ Set)

Dixon’s Violin

Evening Elephants

Fcukers

FISHER

GASHI

Gordo

Hamdi

Interplanetary Criminal

Jade Cicada

Joey Valence & Brae

Justice

Khruangbin

Lilly Palmer

Liquid Stranger

Loco Dice

Loods

Loofy

Louis the Child

LowDown Brass Band

Maz

Mersiv

Mindchatter

Mochakk

Moody Good

Nia Archives

Of The Trees

ØTTA

Pocket

Pretty Pink

Riordan

Roi Turbo

Sara Landry

Say She She

TAAHLIAH

The Free Label

The Philharmonik

The String Cheese Incident

Tiësto

Villager

WAKYIN

Will Clarke

WonkyWilla

WORSHIP (Sub Focus, Dimension, Culture Shock, 1991)

YDG

Zingara

