Electric Forest Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring Justice, FISHER and Tiësto

Electric Forest has officially revealed the lineup for its 2025 edition, promising a weekend of electrifying performances and immersive experiences from June 19-22, 2025. Known for its fusion of music, art and community, the festival will once again take over and transform the Sherwood Forest in Rothbury, Michigan for artists’ performances.
Leading the lineup are French electronic icons Justice, chart-topping DJ and producer Tiësto, and GRAMMY-nominated British duo Disclosure (DJ Set), according to a press release. Joining them will be genre-defying Houston trio Khruangbin, Australian house sensation FISHER, and crowd favorites Louis The Child.
The 2025 lineup reflects Electric Forest’s reputation for curating an eclectic mix of artists across electronic, jam and world music. Additional highlights include:
- Caribou, bringing his signature blend of electronic and indie sounds.
- Jungle and breakbeat rising star Nia Archives from the UK.
- House music powerhouses Blond:ish, Gordo, and Loco Dice.
- The collaborative drum & bass project WORSHIP, featuring Sub Focus, Dimension, Culture Shock, and 1991.
Emerging talent will also take center stage, with performances by Scottish multi-instrumentalist Barry Can’t Swim, experimental bass artist Jade Cicada and viral rap duo Joey Valence & Brae.
In true Electric Forest fashion, the 2025 lineup reveal was more than a simple announcement. Festival organizers teased fans with cryptic social media posts, coded messages, and curated playlists on EF Radio. The Forest Family, as the festival’s loyal attendees are known, pieced together the clues, building excitement in the weeks leading up to the reveal.
Loyalty ticket sales for returning attendees begin on Dec. 3 at Noon ET, with additional tiers opening through Dec. 5. Sale for the general public starts on Dec. 6 at Noon ET, offering fans VIP options that include the new Good Life Meadow packages, available on the festival’s website.
With its unique blend of world-class music, art, and community-driven experiences, Electric Forest 2025 promises to be a festival unlike any other, continuing its legacy as a must-attend event for music lovers and adventurers alike.
Electric Forest 2025 initial lineup (A-Z):
1tbsp
33 Below
Ahmed Spins
Arc De Soleil
BALTHVS
BAMBII
Barry Can’t Swim
bbno$
Beltran
BIIANCO
Blond:ish
BUNT.
Caribou
Cloonee
Confidence Man
Crankdat
CVBZ
Disclosure (DJ Set)
Dixon’s Violin
Evening Elephants
Fcukers
FISHER
GASHI
Gordo
Hamdi
Interplanetary Criminal
Jade Cicada
Joey Valence & Brae
Justice
Khruangbin
Lilly Palmer
Liquid Stranger
Loco Dice
Loods
Loofy
Louis the Child
LowDown Brass Band
Maz
Mersiv
Mindchatter
Mochakk
Moody Good
Nia Archives
Of The Trees
ØTTA
Pretty Pink
Riordan
Roi Turbo
Sara Landry
Say She She
TAAHLIAH
The Free Label
The Philharmonik
The String Cheese Incident
Tiësto
Villager
WAKYIN
Will Clarke
WonkyWilla
WORSHIP (Sub Focus, Dimension, Culture Shock, 1991)
YDG
Zingara
Photo credit: Mehreen Rizvi