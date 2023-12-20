Kappa FuturFestival Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring Tiesto, Bonobo, Skrillex & More

Home News Roy Lott December 20th, 2023 - 6:55 PM

The first wave of artists for the 2024 edition of the Kappa FuturFestival has been announced, with Skrillex, Four Tet and Bonobo leading the lineup.

Additional acts include Carl Cox, Nic Fanciulli, Seth Troxler, The Blessed Madonna, Honey Dijon and Nina Kraviz, who hasn’t performed at the festival since 2019. The festival will take place from July 5 until July 7 at the Parco Dora in Italy, with additonal acts to be announced at a later date. Passes are on sale now.

This year’s lineup marked the festival’s 10th anniversary, which included performances from Swedish House Mafia, Diplo and Fatboy Slim.

Festival headliner Tiesto will be headlining Countdown NYE later this month. Deadmau5, FISHER, Porter Robinson, NGHTMRE, Alison Wonderland, Sofi Tukkr, Nicole Maudaber and Airglo will also be performing. The New Year’s Eve extravaganza will introduce a brand new fifth stage, Galactik Gate, hosted by musical artist Space Yacht on Saturday and Insomniac’s Lost In Dreams on Sunday.

Skrillex and fellow festival performer Four Tet recently headlined Los Angeles’ Hard Summer Music Festival. Other acts included Kid Cudi, Diplo, Kaskade, Gorgon City and Dillon Francis.

