Royal & The Serpent Releases New Song “Carry Me Home”

Khalliah Gardner May 10th, 2025 - 4:52 PM

Royal & The Serpent continues to push creative boundaries with the release of her latest single, “Carry Me Home,” through Atlantic Records. The song sets an evocative scene with its ethereal vocals that cascade through layers of reverb, creating a haunting plea for salvation. In her own words, she implores, “Father, save me from the monsters, hold me like a daughter, carry me, carry me home.” The single builds an atmosphere of urgency with its fuzzy synth bass and glitchy beats, culminating in a powerful and chantable chorus.

With “Carry Me Home,” Royal & The Serpent showcases her ability to strike unexpectedly, delivering a sound that is both unpredictable and undeniable. Her style resonates with a raw emotional intensity, much like her previous release, “Death Do Us Part,” which garnered over 1 million streams. Billboard highlighted this track as part of its “Queer Jams of the Week,” acknowledging her newly found sound. mxdwn also praised “Death Do Us Part” for its chilling, floating vocals over entrancingly beautiful keys.

Royal & The Serpent’s growing influence in the music world is evidenced by past accolades, including her contribution to the “Arcane League of Legends: Season 2 Original Soundtrack” with the standout track “Wasteland.” This hit has amassed over 80 million streams, and her live performance alongside Twenty One Pilots and d4vd at The Game Awards 2025 was lauded as “touching” by NME and “stunning” by mxdwn.

The anticipation for her debut album, slated for release later this year, continues to build as she takes the stage this summer at the 2025 Vans Warped Tour. With over 900 million global streams to her name and collaborations with iconic artists like Fall Out Boy, Avril Lavigne Demi Lovato and Bring Me The Horizon Royal & The Serpent is carving out an unmistakable place in the alternative music scene. For more updates on her music and tour dates, visit Royal & the Serpent’s official website.



Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin