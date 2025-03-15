Royal & the Serpent Releases New Single “Death Do Us Part”

Home News Skylar Jameson March 15th, 2025 - 4:20 PM

Royal & The Serpent performs at When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas, NV on 23 October, 2022.

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

Royal & the Serpent has shared her first song of this year “Death Do Us Part”, released through Atlantic Records. The song comes shortly after her contribution to the Arcane League of Legends: Season 2 Original Soundtrack with “Wasteland”, which has over 60 million streams and counting. So, to follow the massive success of “Wasteland”, Royal & the Serpent has released this new song to start off her next album cycle.

“Death Do Us Part” begins with haunting vocals met with an intentional distortion effect. As a whole, the new song is a step away from Royal & the Serpent’s usual pop-rock sound, with flowing melodies and high-pitched soft vocals but the instrumental break with heavy drums still brings some of the rock sound that she’s known for into the song. The vocals in “Death Do Us Part” float over the beautiful keys to create a chilling track. Listen to “Death Do Us Part” and watch the visualizer below:

Royal & the Serpent shares “’Death Do Us Part’ was the first song we wrote in the process of writing for my very first full-length studio album. It set the tone for the rest of the project – and only felt right to give it to the fans before everything else that’s to come!”

Coming up this summer, Royal & the Serpent will be playing at Vans Warped Tour. In addition to her must-see Warped Tour set, she’s also gearing up to release her next album, but a release date nor a title have been confirmed as of now.