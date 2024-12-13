Twenty One Pilots, Royal & The Serpent and D4vd Perform Arcane Medley at The Game Awards 2024

Home News Chloe Baxter December 13th, 2024 - 9:06 PM

At The Game Awards 2024, Twenty One Pilots, Royal & The Serpent and d4vd captivated the audience with a stunning medley performance celebrating Arcane, the acclaimed Netflix series inspired by League of Legends.

Given the success of Twenty One Pilots’ most recent performances at the Honda Center, the Oakland Arena and the Wells Fargo Center, it was clear the show was highly anticipated.

Royal & The Serpent’s cover of “Where Did You Sleep Last Night” and new single, Separation Anxiety, released following their fall 2023 tour, further heightens the excitement of the audience as these performers combine their talents.

According to NME, the show began with Royal & The Serpent’s emotional rendition of “Wasteland,” before d4vd took the stage with “Remember Me,” both tracks featured in the series’ soundtrack.

Finally, Twenty One Pilots closed the performance with their hauntingly beautiful song, “The Line,” which has become a fan favorite. Scenes from Arcane played on the screens behind them, adding to the emotional depth of the performance.

The medley was a tribute to Arcane, similar to some of the other songs on the track, which had been nominated for Best Adaptation, though it lost out to Fallout at the awards. The collaboration between the three artists was a powerful moment for fans of both the show and the music.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi