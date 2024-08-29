Royal & The Serpent Covers Lead Belly’s “Where Did You Sleep Last Night”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 29th, 2024 - 3:55 PM

LA-based alternative singer and songwriter Royal & The Serpent has joined the growing list of heavy hitters contributing to the official soundtrack for Sumerian Comics’ American Psycho comic book series. Today’s release sees the artist lend her unique spin to Lead Belly’s “Where Did You Sleep Last Night?,” produced by Keith “Ten4” Sorrels of The Orphanage & Alex Nice. As a whole, the tune is lovely by how the instrumentation shakes the atmosphere with stunning rock sound, while the vocal performance graces the ears with powerful melody. As for the music video, each scene shows Royal & The Serpent performing the song in a hot desert.

While talking about her latest number, the artist says: “I’ll never forget the first time I watched the iconic Nirvana MTV unplugged performance. My heart nearly stopped when I heard Kurt’s rendition of ‘Where Did You Sleep Last Night.’ I’ve been dreaming of covering this song for the entire length of my career and this opportunity seemed like the perfect fit. I was able to get into the studio with a long time collaborator of mine, Keith Sorrells and lose myself in the music. I recorded the entire song in one take, lying on the floor in a pitch black vocal booth, channeling all of the depth the song holds. Thank you again to Sumerian Records for having me. What a pleasure this was to create.”

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin