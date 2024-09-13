Riot Games and Virgin Music Reveal Artist Lineup for “ARCANE” Season 2 Soundtrack, Including Royal & the Serpent, Twenty One Pilots & King Princess

Home News Lily Meline September 13th, 2024 - 7:51 PM

After three long years of waiting, season 2 of the Netflix smash hit, Arcane, is finally on the horizon. Soon, die-hard fans will hopefully have the resolution to the brewing tensions between sisters Jinx and Vi, as well as receive answers for all of their burning questions. Like, seriously, why haven’t Jayce and Viktor appeared in any of the trailers yet?

Along with the deeply compelling story and utterly gorgeous animation, a highlight of season 1 for many fans was the soundtrack. With Imagine Dragons’ billboard-dominating hit, “Enemy,” as the theme, the original season also boasted contributions from Pusha T, Denzel Curry and Curtis Harding, among many others.

Now, the official track list has been released for season 2, and from the artists and titles alone, it seems like this soundtrack will be just as crowd-pleasing as last season’s. As of now, the only single available on streaming is “Paint the Town Blue” by hyperpop sensation, Ashnikko, with the song alluding to Jinx’s role this season as a revolutionary leader.

Other artists featured on the album, such as Twenty One Pilots and the K-pop group Stray Kids, are known for the rebellious nature of their music, signifying that their songs could also be associated with Jinx’s arc this season. King Princess also provides a song for the album, and considering her past discography mainly consists of slow ballads with primarily queer themes, it’s likely that her song will go along with Vi and Caitlyn’s relationship, which many fans have read as a homosexual love story.

With a lineup like this, and a release date slated to fall a day after the show releases on November 24th, it’s safe to say that fans have one more reason to look forward to the new season.

ARCANE LEAGUE OF LEGENDS: SEASON 2 (SOUNDTRACK FROM THE ANIMATED SERIES)**

“I Can’t Hear It Now” – Freya Ridings “Sucker” – Marcus King “Renegade (We Never Run)” – Stefflon Don, Raja Kumari ft. Jarina De Marco “Hellfire” – Fever 333 “To Ashes And Blood” – Woodkid “Paint The Town Blue” – Ashnikko “Remember Me (Intro)” – d4vd “Remember Me” – d4vd “Cocktail Molotov” – ZAND “What Have They Done To Us” – Mako, Grey “Rebel Heart” – Djerv “The Beast – Misha Mansoor “Spin The Wheel” – Mick Wingert “Ma Meilleure Ennemie” – Stromae, Pomme “Fantastic” – King Princess “The Line” – Twenty One Pilots “Blood Sweat & Tears” – Sheryl Lee Ralph “Come Play” – Stray Kids, Young Miko, Tom Morello “Wasteland” – Royal & the Serpent “Enemy with JID (Opening Title version) from the series Arcane League of Legends)” – Imagine Dragons feat. JID

** Additional artists & tracks to be announced





