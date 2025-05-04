Lorde Speaks on How Charli XCX’s Brat Inspired Her New Album and Gave Her a “Kick In A Lot of Ways”

Home News Khalliah Gardner May 4th, 2025 - 1:57 PM

Lorde, a famous singer known for her deep and sometimes sad music, recently shared that Charli XCX has greatly influenced her next album. This surprised many fans because their musical styles are quite different; Lorde’s songs often have meaningful lyrics and emotions, while Charli XCX is famous for bold pop hits. Despite these differences, the two artists found common creative ground beyond genres. In an open talk, Lorde explained that Charli XCX’s “Brat” album inspired her creativity and pushed her to explore new sounds in her music.

Charli XCX is known for her bold, energetic pop music that breaks the rules and challenges what we expect from the genre. Her album “Brat” made a strong impact on Lorde, inspiring her to rethink how she creates music. After listening to Charli’s fresh and daring style in “Brat,” Lorde decided to let go of some creative limits she had set for herself. This new influence will shape Lorde’s next album by mixing Charli’s dynamic sounds with her own emotional style, promising exciting musical exploration.

As Lorde works on her new album, listening to Charli XCX’s music reminded her how important it is to try new and bold ideas. This kind of creative thinking can lead to amazing artistic breakthroughs. She appreciated the unexpected inspiration she got from “Brat,” showing that art can change in surprising ways thanks to influences that might seem unrelated at first. It highlights how unpredictable but impactful artistic inspiration can be, where something unforeseen sparks big changes in an artist’s work.

Lorde and Charli XCX really admire each other, showing how important teamwork and influence are in the music world. Lorde admits that Charli has greatly influenced her artistic path, proving that artists can inspire one another. As fans wait eagerly for Lorde’s new album, they are excited to see how Charli’s style will show up in her songs. This collaboration not only helps them explore new musical ideas but also makes today’s music scene more exciting overall. To read more details from this story you can visit, NME.

