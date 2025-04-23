Lorde Previews New Single “What Was That” After New York Pop-Up Show Was Shut Down by Police

Home News Michelle Grisales April 23rd, 2025 - 2:01 PM

Lorde headlines at day one of Primavera Festival in Los Angeles at Los Angeles State Historic Park on September 16, 2022.

Photo credit: Nicole Ditt

Pop icon Lorde gave fans a taste of her soon to be released single, “What Was That,” during a pop-up appearance in New York City. NME reported that despite an unexpected police intervention that cut the event short.

On April 22, the artist sent an impromptu message via her newsletter, inviting fans to gather at Washington Square Park. In response, hundreds of fans showed up anticipating an informal performance.

Before Lorde could officially arrive, she informed her followers through a now-deleted Instagram story that local authorities had shut down the event, citing safety concerns. “Omg @thepark the cops are shutting us down,” she wrote. “I am truly amazed by how many of you showed up!!! But they’re telling me you gotta disperse… I’m so sorry.”

Still, Lorde made a surprise appearance shortly after and treated fans to a sneak peek of “What Was That.” While she didn’t sing live, she danced in the park while producer Dev Hynes, also known as Blood Orange, played the track through speakers.

The teaser follows a string of clues Lorde has dropped in recent months, suggesting new music is on the horizon. From wiping her social media presence to posting studio snapshots and sharing brief audio snippets on TikTok, has led fans to eagerly await for new music.

She also made a surprise appearance at Coachella during Charli XCX’s set alongside Troye Sivan and Billie Eilish. She sent a heartfelt voice note to fans: “Everything is about to change… I’m so ready.”