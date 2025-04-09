Lorde Teases New Music by Posting a Snippet

Home News Michelle Grisales April 9th, 2025 - 3:18 PM

Photo Credit: Nicole Ditt

Pop icon Lorde has sparked a wave of excitement among fans by unveiling a short teaser of unreleased music, her first preview of new material since 2021’s Solar Power. On April 9th, the New Zealand singer-songwriter uploaded a video to her TikTok account, offering a glimpse into what appears to be her next musical era.

According to Pitchfork the clip shows Lorde walking in New York City’s Washington Square Park, recording herself lip-syncing to a poignant new track. The lyrics she mouths—“Since I was 17 / I gave you everything / Now we wake from a dream / Well baby, what was that?” Though the video lasts only a few seconds, it marks her debut post on the TikTok platform.

Lorde also erased all content from both her Instagram page and official website. This digital cleanse calls for speculation that a new album announcement may be approaching. Fans have speculated about a potential fourth studio album since July 2024, when she briefly shared an audio snippet alongside a cryptic message on Instagram that said, “Will be back in touch,” according to Billboard. In the video, Lorde is seen bobbing her head to the short snippet, hinting at a potential upbeat track.

Producer Jim-E Stack, who previously collaborated with Lorde, shared a photo last August featuring the singer at a laptop, hinting at their continued creative partnership.

Despite Lorde having not released an album since 2021, she has remained busy with collaborations with artists such as Marlon Williams and Charli XCX within the last year.