Charli XCX Says She Dislikes Her First Mixtape: “Some Of Those Songs Are Terrible”

According to nme.com, Charli XCX has opened up about her debut mixtape, 14, admitting that she “hates” it, while also saying that it has “style” and “direction.” The singer has had a huge year with her sixth studio album, Brat but when she was making her first moves in music in the ‘00s, this level of stardom would have seemed a long way off.

When the artist was 14 years old, she was learning to play guitar and keyboards, uploading tracks to MySpace and playing the occasional acoustic gig. XCX assembled her first full mixtape around that time and had it pressed on CD. Those tracks are now available to listen to online but the singer has mixed feelings about the music.

While speaking to Variety, XCX said: “God, I hate that album so much. I haven’t listened to it for a decade, at least. It was sort of transitional and there are guitar-based songs on that record but also elements of me exploring dance music. Some of those songs are terrible, but I think there was a style there, a direction, that a few people caught on to.”

Not long after that, the artist discovered club music and she was soon set on the path we see now. “I did a few small acoustic gigs, but I never felt particularly myself, singing on a stage with a guitar,” she continued. “It wasn’t until I was 14 or 15 and started going to raves that I felt inspired, performing with my iPod and a mic.”

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz