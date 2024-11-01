Snoop Dogg Teams Up With Jhene Aiko For New Track “Gorgeous,” Tracklist For Missionary Album Features Sting, Tom Petty, Jelly Roll & More

Home News Catalina Martello November 1st, 2024 - 8:14 PM

Snoop Dogg has released a new track said to be featured on the album Missionary ‘Gorgeous’ with Jhene Aiko.

The song moves from Aiko’s sultry feminine vocals to Snoop Dogg’s typical rap. Both voices are satisfyingly intertwined to provide this pop song. The contrast in the vocals creates a catchy tune.

The official lyric video released is not your typical lyric video. The video opens up with a Rolls Royce and switches between seemingly hotel settings depending on who is singing at the point of that song. The lyrics for the song are projected in an arcade font throughout the video.

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre have teamed up for anticipated album Missionary which is set to release in December. Fans are eagerly waiting to see what this legendary hip-hop duo has to offer.