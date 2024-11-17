Lana Del Rey Confirms She Isn’t Feuding With Lizzo Despite Viral Fake Fight

Home News Lauren Rettig November 17th, 2024 - 3:26 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Despite social media buzzing about a feud between the two iconic singers, Lana Del Rey and Lizzo are not fighting.

NME reports that on Wednesday, November 13, a viral tweet falsely claimed that the singers had traded insults on TikTok. In the edited interaction, Lizzo writes “I’d like to see you back on the charts” while Del Rey replies “I would love to see you run on a treadmill.”

Although the account circulating the fake screenshots online makes clear in its bio it is a parody of pop culture news accounts popular on the app – its similarity to pages like @PopCrave led some users to believe it was real.

The post was viewed over 20 million times, and doubled down by adding further insults in a follow-up post, in which Lizzo is edited to say “I hope that alligator eats your big ass,” a reference to the “Ultraviolence” singer’s recent marriage to alligator tour boat guide Jeremy Dufrene.

Lana Del Rey addresses photoshopped TikTok comments of a fake feud between herself and Lizzo: “I don’t think I have an official TikTok, other than the grants one, or a Twitter, very random.” pic.twitter.com/91edUwkB7n — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 15, 2024

The pair’s fake interaction concluded with a jab at Lizzo’s weight, with Del Rey saying “You’d know about eating biggie.” The “Truth Hurts” singer has previously addressed fans’ allegations that she’s used Ozempic to aid her weight loss journey, after rumors arose when the singer started sharing videos on social media of her losing weight.

Back in September, Lizzo responded to the allegations, singling out a comment on one of her posts that reads “Did she use Ozempic or did she snort coke?” In one post, Lizzo wrote “When you finally get Ozempic allegations after five months of weight training and calorie deficit.” During Halloween of this year she took the occasion to once again Ozempic allegations by dressing as a glam version of the diet-suppressing drug.

Del Rey has since addressed the fake feud, calling it “very random” while explaining she didn’t think she had an official TikTok to reply to comments on to begin with.

The singer recently announced her 10th studio album Lasso, which she confirmed will see her venture into the country genre and is being made alongside both regular collaborator, producer and Bleachers frontman Jack Antonoff and country music maker Luke Laird.

She had explained the delay in its release recently, saying there was “a literal energetic pause” on the project and speculated it was “going to take a turn” in a different direction while clarifying whether it would have a southern gothic sound.

Meanwhile, Lizzo has been supporting Kamala Harris both during and post-election, and made comments at a Harris rally about Donald Trump’s derogatory remarks about Detroit.

