Global Citizen NYC Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring Post Malone, Doja Cat and Jelly Roll

According to Brooklyn Vegan, NYC’s Global Citizen Festival will return for its 2024 edition on Saturday, September 28 at Central Park’s Great Lawn. In an initial lineup announcement, it’s been revealed that performers will include Post Malone, Doja Cat, Jelly Roll, and Rauw Alejandro, with more to be announced. Hugh Jackman will host the event, and Dr. Jane Goodall and Coldplay‘s Chris Martin are both among the special guests set to make an appearance.

Post Malone, whose most recent festival appearance was at Country-focused Stagecoach off the heels of tracks with controversial country superstar Morgan Wallen and Beyoncé on her country album Cowboy Carter proves an interesting choice for the festival, and may see the superstar joined by a host of former collaborators on stage. Jelly Roll, another Grammy nominated Country heavy hitter, joins the headliners after an appearance alongside Lana Del Rey at Hangout Fest and lauded Hulu documentary that dives deep into the artist’s road to stardom amidst struggles with mental health and addiction, Jelly Roll: Save Me.

Adding to the eclectic lineup is Doja Cat, who has recently made waves with her much-talked about Coachella sets and iconic Met Gala appearance outfitted in a bath towel. Rounding out the headliners is Puerto Rican Reggaeton sensation Rauw Alejandro, who has been having incredible crossover success with Spanish and English-speaking audiences alike.

The event is free, with tickets you can earn – more information on that here.

