All Things Go Festival Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring Lana Del Rey, Carly Rae Jepsen, Boygenius and More

Home News Cait Stoddard April 18th, 2023 - 7:00 AM

Photo Credit: Nicole Ditt

This years All Things Go Festival has announced this years lineup featuring headlining performances by Lana Del Rey, Carly Rae Jepsen, Boygenius and more.The two day event will take place on Saturday September, 30 and Sunday October 1st at the Merriweather Post Pavilion.

Also performing with be Maggie Rogers, Mt. Joy, Lizzy Mcalpine, DayGlow, Fletcher, Tegan And Sara, Peach Pit, Raye, Suki WaterHouse, The Wombats, Sudan Archives, List Dinosaurs, Vacations, Elle Jane and Hemlocke Springs.

Muna, Beabadoobee, Arlo Parks, Alex G, Alvvays, Ethel Cain, Samia, Leith Ross, Vundabar, Tommy Lefroy, Meet Me At The Altar, Jensen Mcrae, Juliana Madrid and Free Range will be performing as well.

According to the website All Things Go is a festival which unites the most innovative and forward-thinking artists from around the globe. This years the festival will feature 32 groundbreaking artists performing across multiple stages at the historic Merriweather Post Pavilion. The festival’s ethos is rooted in inclusivity and built around a community of fans from all walks of life.

Merriweather Post Pavilion nestles in 40 acres of forest, between Washington, D.C. and Baltimore. The renowned architect Frank Gehry, who is best known for defying architectural conventions, designed Merriweather. The sound system and large video screens make this amphitheater a favorite for bands and fans.

The latest enhancements include new concession stands, skylawn seating, an enormous kitchen which prepares cuisines from all over the world, a Music Pinball Arcade, award-winning sculptures and the tripling of restroom facilities.

Tickets can be purchased at www.allthingsgofestival.com