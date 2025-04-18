Doechii Shares Cinematic New Video For “Anxiety”

Home News Catalina Martello April 18th, 2025 - 8:36 PM

Doechii has released an official music video for her single, “Anxiety.” The single has amassed over 272 million streams globally. 83 million of those streams are from the United States. “Anxiety” is also Doechii’s first song to reach top 10 on Billboard’s Hot 100. This song’s popularity makes the video highly anticipated. The video reached over 1.5 million views in 11 hours and is #6 trending on Youtube Music.

The video begins by showing Doechii in a bedroom with a microphone about to sing, but then the window breaks. It then shows Doechii leaving her bedroom singing the song with no microphone to the camera. There are movers around the home. They pick Doechii up and lay her on a couch as they carry move- out boxes out of frame. Doechii then moves throughout the house which displays her different fears: People come crashing through her window, she is sat next to eerie twins, a table of people staring at her, a kitchen fire, a barking dog and more. The video perfectly describes what Doechii speaks about in her song the struggles of living with anxiety. Doechii continues through this loop of her fears with seemingly no ability to escape. She finally is able to escape the house, but comes out just in her underwear. Doechii is then dancing alongside a crowd outside that then overwhelms her. The video concludes the same way it started, with a camera looking in at Doechii in her room. It shows how anxiety is a constant loop for people who suffer with it.





