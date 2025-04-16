Cayamo Cruise Announces 2026 Lineup Featuring Jason Isbell, Dawes, Patty Griffin & More

Home News Michael Ferrara April 16th, 2025 - 2:49 PM

Sixthman has come forward with the exciting news of the Cayamo 2026 Festival lineup with features of artists such as Jason Isbell, Dawes, Patty Griffin and many more. The festival titled, Cayamo: A Journey Through Song: 18th Edition, is a weeklong journey from March 13th-20th, 2025, with magnitudes of magical music experiences in the spring season. The event travels From Miami, FL To San Juan, Puerto Rico and Cayo Levantado, Domincan Republic Abroad Norwegian Pearl with genres all across the board circulating between americana, country, Indie, bluegrass, and folk. The first available booking for Cayamo alumni begins April 16th, The first round presale signups available through April 23rd, public on-sales start April 25th at 2:00 P.M. ET and bookings available for just $100 down per person before July 13th. Complete details available now at www.cayamo.com.

Jason Isbell, a Grammy-winning Americana singer-songwriter from Alabama, is renowned for his emotionally honest lyrics and soulful melodies. Having risen to fame with the Drive-By Truckers before launching a successful solo career, Isbell’s music delves into themes of addiction, mental health and social justice. At the Cayamo 2026 Festival, he promises a compelling performance that blends heartfelt storytelling with masterful musicianship, captivating audiences with his profound artistry.​

Dawes is a Los Angeles-based folk rock band formed in 2009 by brothers Taylor and Griffin Goldsmith. Known for their rich harmonies and introspective lyrics, they’ve released eight studio albums, including North Hills and Misadventures of Doomscroller and collaborated with artists like Jackson Browne and Mandy Moore. Their evolving sound blends classic Laurel Canyon influences with modern rock elements.