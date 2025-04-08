Lucy Dacus Announces Summer 2025 North American Tour Dates With Julien Baker & Torres

Home News Cait Stoddard April 8th, 2025 - 2:00 PM

Today, Lucy Dacus has announced over 20 new tour stops along her global Forever Is A Feeling Tour. The newly added dates include stops in Detroit, Seattle, Portland, Berkeley, Phoenix and a hometown show in Richmond, VA. Opening support varies by market and includes Jay Som, Julia Jacklin and Julien Baker & TORRES.

Presale for the new dates begin on Tuesday, April 15, at 12 p.m. local time with the general sale starting on Friday, April 18, at 12 p.m. local time. Dacus is partnering with The Ally Coalition (TAC) to ensure that one dollar from every ticket sold will go to organizations serving queer and trans youth across the country. For tickets and more information, click here.

The Forever Is A Feeling Tour arrives on the heels of the release of Dacus’ latest solo album, Forever Is A Feeling, which was released on March 28, through Geffen Records. Shortly after boygenius’ multiple Grammy wins in January 2024, Dacus recorded Forever Is A Feeling in Los Angeles with an array of collaborators that includes Phoebe Bridgers, Baker, Blake Mills, Bartees Strange, Madison Cunningham, Collin Pastore, Jake Finch and Melina Duterte.

Forever Is A Feeling Tour Dates

4/16 – The Met – Philadelphia, PA – SOLD OUT #

4/18 – The Anthem – Washington, DC – SOLD OUT #

4/19 – The Anthem – Washington DC #

4/20 – MGM Music Hall – Boston, MA #

4/21 – MGM Music Hall – Boston, MA – SOLD OUT #

4/23 – Radio City Music Hall – New York, NY – SOLD OUT #

4/24 – Radio City Music Hall – New York, NY – SOLD OUT #

4/25 – Massey Hall – Toronto, ON – SOLD OUT #

4/26 – Massey Hall – Toronto, ON #

4/29 – Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN – SOLD OUT #

4/30 – Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN – SOLD OUT #

5/1 – Chicago Theatre – Chicago, IL – SOLD OUT #

5/2 – Chicago Theatre – Chicago, IL – SOLD OUT #

5/5 – Palace Theatre – St. Paul, MN – SOLD OUT #

5/6 – Palace Theatre – St. Paul, MN #

5/7 – Midland – Kansas City, MO #

5/9 – Winspear Opera House – Dallas, TX #

5/10 – Moody Amphitheatre – Austin, TX #

5/12 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Denver, CO #

5/14 – The Greek Theatre – Los Angeles, CA #

5/15 – The Greek Theatre – Los Angeles, CA #

7/25 – FDR Park – Philadelphia, PA ^*

7/26 – KEMBA Live! – Columbus, OH *

7/27 – Riverside Theatre – Milwaukee, WI *

7/29 – Masonic Temple Theatre – Detroit, MI *

7/30 – Artpark Mainstage Theater – Lewiston, NY *

8/1 – Osheaga Festival – Montreal, QC

8/2 – The Green at Shelburne Museum – Shelburne, VT *

8/3 – Back Cove Music & Arts Festival – Portland, ME

8/8 – Edgefield – Portland, OR %

8/9 – Morrison Center – Boise, ID%

8/10 – Remlinger Farms – Carnation, WA %

8/12- Queen Elizabeth Theatre – Vancouver, BC %

8/16 – The Greek Theatre – Berkeley, CA %

9/9 – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre – San Diego, CA

9/11 – Arizona Financial Theatre – Phoenix, AZ

9/13 – The Criterion – Oklahoma City, OK

9/15 – Stiefel Theatre – St. Louis, MO

9/16 – Murat Theatre – Indianapolis, IN

9/17 – The Louisville Palace Theater – Louisville, KY

9/19 – Altria Theater – Richmond, VA

9/20 – DPAC – Durham, NC

9/21 – Shaky Knees Festival – Atlanta, GA

9/23 – Asheville Yards – Asheville, NC

9/24 – Benedum Center for the Performing Arts – Pittsburgh, PA

# with Katie Gavin and jasmine.4.t.

* with Jay Som

% with Julia Jacklin

^ with Julien Baker & TORRES

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin